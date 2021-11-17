Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls City Council has approved a new garbage ordinance.

Both Councilman Greg Neitzert and Rick Kiley introduced amendments during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Neitzert’s failed while Kiley’s was passed 6-2.

In order to be licensed, the new ordinance will require all commercial garbage haulers to offer at least two levels of service: curbside and valet.

