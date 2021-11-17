Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance

Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance
Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls City Council has approved a new garbage ordinance.

Both Councilman Greg Neitzert and Rick Kiley introduced amendments during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Neitzert’s failed while Kiley’s was passed 6-2.

In order to be licensed, the new ordinance will require all commercial garbage haulers to offer at least two levels of service: curbside and valet.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After months of scrutiny, Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters will quit her...
Gov. Noem’s daughter to quit appraisal job, training agreement turned over
According to Stanton Police, the man has been identified as Craig Worm, of South Dakota. Police...
South Dakota man fires shot into ceiling of Kentucky store, then says “now call police”
Former Speaker of the House to pursue governorship
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding

Latest News

Holiday season brings higher risk of shopping scams
Holiday season brings higher risk of shopping scams
Cooler Temperatures Included
Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Forecast
Dozens of liquor licenses to be issued throughout South Dakota
Dozens of liquor licenses to be issued throughout South Dakota
A total of 43 statewide, to 15 different cities, allowing businesses to sell beer, wine, and...
Dozens of new liquor licenses coming to South Dakota, signals state’s growth