Wild Wednesday: Indian Star Tortoise

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For this Wild Wednesday, we had a beautifully patterned guest. Education specialist Katy Charchedi with the Great Plaines Zoo joined us to learn all about the Indian Star Tortoise! Teddy the tortoise is 21 years old. This species of tortoise has a long life span averaging 30-80 years. They are also very adaptive, being able to endure wet, cold, and dry climates. They get their name from the shapes and patterns on the shell.

