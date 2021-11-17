Windy and much Cooler

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A cold front has move through the region and switched the wind to the northwest. We won’t see any moisture from this front, but it will be windy. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings will be in effect until 6 p.m. CST across most of the region. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible today. Highs will be stuck in the upper 30s and low 40s around the region with increasing cloud cover.

For Thursday, the wind will die down a bit, but it’s going to be even cooler with highs down in the mid to upper 30s for most. We should warm back into the upper 40s around the region with maybe some low 50s out to the west Friday, but it will be pretty breezy again. The wind should calm down this weekend and we’ll see highs in the 40s for most of us.

The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues next week. Monday, we’ll see highs drop into the low to mid 30s, but we should pop back into the low 40s Tuesday. We’ll be back down in the upper 30s next Wednesday before settling into the low 40s for Thanksgiving. Doing any traveling for the holiday? Well, it looks like we’ll be staying dry now through Thanksgiving, including Black Friday.

