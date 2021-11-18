Avera Medical Minute
23-year-old Sioux Falls man charged in fatal Arrowhead Parkway crash

Tayten Stebbins faces 13 charges in connection to the crash
East Arrowhead Parkway fatal crash location.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Charges have been filed in a high-speed accident that killed two teens near the eastside Buffalo Wild Wings in Sioux Falls six months ago.

Court documents are now painting a picture of what led up to the crash. Those documents identify the driver as 23-year-old Tayten Stebbins.

He’s facing 13 charges including first-degree manslaughter, vehicular homicide, vehicular battery, and his second DWI. An arrest warrant has been issued but Stebbins is not in custody at this time.

MORE: Police identify second victim in fatal Sioux Falls crash

According to court documents Stebbins was seen drinking pitchers of beer and doing shots at Eastway Bowl earlier in the night. Friends say he disappeared, then later texted them to meet him at Grand Falls Casino.

Shortly after, Stebbins’ car is seen running a red light and colliding with another vehicle. Investigators say Stebbins was driving 115-miles per hour, 80 miles above the speed limit.

MORE: Fundraiser for Brandon student injured in Arrowhead Parkway crash

His blood-alcohol level was .222, nearly three times the legal limit and a urine sample tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is in charge of arrest warrants and will provide additional details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance
Northern State student passes away unexpectedly
