Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

4 families displaced after Brandon apartment fire

A Brandon apartment was badly damaged in a fire on Nov. 17.
A Brandon apartment was badly damaged in a fire on Nov. 17.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several families were uprooted after a fire badly damaged a Brandon apartment.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment on S. Heritage Court, which is located by W. Holly Boulevard just east of Brandon.

Everyone had made it out safely by the time firefighters arrived, according to the Brandon Fire Department. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze around Midnight.

Two pets died in the fire, authorities say.

Four families were displaced by the fire. Authorities say two of the apartment units were completely destroyed. The Red Cross is assisting those families this morning.

Fire crews from Brandon, Sioux Falls, and Split Rock all responded to the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File.
8 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Documents reveal Sanford as ‘implicated individual’ in child pornography investigation
Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance
Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery
According to Stanton Police, the man has been identified as Craig Worm, of South Dakota. Police...
South Dakota man fires shot into ceiling of Kentucky store, then says “now call police”

Latest News

Drug Overdose numbers reach record high
Drug overdose deaths reach record high
Drug Overdose numbers reach record high
Drug Overdose numbers reach record high
Eight Minnehaha County businesses fail liquor compliance checks
8 local businesses fail liquor compliance check
Eight Minnehaha County businesses fail liquor compliance checks