4 families displaced after Brandon apartment fire

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several families were uprooted after a fire badly damaged a Brandon apartment.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment on S. Heritage Court, which is located by W. Holly Boulevard just east of Brandon.

Everyone had made it out safely by the time firefighters arrived, according to the Brandon Fire Department. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze around Midnight.

Two pets died in the fire, authorities say.

Four families were displaced by the fire. Authorities say two of the apartment units were completely destroyed. The Red Cross is assisting those families this morning.

Fire crews from Brandon, Sioux Falls, and Split Rock all responded to the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

