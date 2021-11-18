Drug overdose deaths reach record high

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in U.S. history, the number of drug overdose deaths surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period says the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. From April 2020 to April 2021, the number of overdose deaths rose by 29%.

While almost every state in the country has had overdose numbers rise, the state of South Dakota has actually seen an overall decline but the Minnehaha Sheriff’s Office says there has been a spike in the county, a majority of those cases are in the Sioux Falls area.

“The cause of the increase overdose events is still something we’re looking into trying to find out,” said Joe Bosman, Minnehaha Country Sheriff’s Office Administrative Operations Captain. “One thing that is nationally being brought to our attention is the counterfeit pills that are coming across the border, that are being tainted or laced with other drugs that weren’t the original origin that was supposed to be in that pill.”

Prairie View Prevention Services says they have seen an increased number of people in the past few months. Executive Director Darcy Jensen says there could be a few factors involved, including the COVID pandemic.

“I think we’ve seen a significant change in our world and our environment because of the pandemic and also because how it’s changed with how people interact with each other,” said Jensen. “We’re seeing less people spending time together, socializing maybe, feeling apprehensive about going out with other people.”

There are many services to help people who struggle with addiction, though some struggling may need help taking the first step. There are a few signs people can look for if they suspect someone to be abusing drugs including changes in their behavior, appearance, and attitude.

“Changes in their appearance physically, are they not taking care of their own personal hygiene, with somebody who is using meth or a stimulant we might see a weight loss,” said Jensen. “We might see dark circles under the eyes, we might see a change in skin tone if they’re not doing well with nutrition.”

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has a way for people to dispose of their unneeded and unwanted drugs in a safe way.

“We have a program here that if you have unused medication, pills, syringes, any type of those medications, we have a safe drop-off area people can get those out of their house,” said Bosman.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says if you suspect someone is using or selling drugs to contact crime stoppers for the safety of themselves and others.

