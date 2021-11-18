Avera Medical Minute
DWU volleyball team is pumped to be back in the NAIA Tournament after 31 years!

Tigers will host playoff game Saturday at Corn Palace
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been a while since the Dakota Wesleyan volleyball team played in the NAIA National Tournament. 31 years to be exact as they prepare for Saturday’s opening round match at the Corn Palace against St. Xavier. The Tigers bring a 23-9 record to the post season under Lindsey Wilber who is pumped for her team.

Head Coach Lindsay Wilber says, ”And yes it’s been a process. I’ve been here for 8 years and so the support that we’re getting from the school and the community, it’s super exciting that we’re making it. And our match will be at the Corn Palace so that’s incredible.”

Watertown junior Mariah Gloe says, ”It’s so exciting for our program and this team and even this school in general just before we haven’t been there in forever.”

It’s been 31 years since they’ve made the NAIA tournament. It should be a fun environment for the Crib Crazies on Saturday night at 6 o’clock.

