Eight local businesses fail liquor compliance checks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department conducted liquor compliance checks on 63 local businesses yesterday to examine how well those sellers are implementing practices that prevent minors from purchasing alcohol.

Of the 63 businesses that the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted liquor compliance checks on, 55 passed and 8 failed.

“It’s a number I can tell you the Sheriff personally himself would like to see at zero every single time we do it. We normally do it twice a year,” said Captain Josh Phillips.

We sat down with a Brandon liquor store owner, whose business was among those that passed the recent compliance check, to see how he prepares for these compliance checks.

“If we don’t recognize the person, if it’s not somebody we know, then we card them. The lady that we have work here, she cards everyone, doesn’t matter. You’re really at the mercy of the person standing here behind the counter as an owner” said Brandon Spirits owner Dave Hanson.

Hanson’s business won’t accept any horizontal South Dakota driver’s license as identification, as that indicates the person is under 21.

“If they’ve turned 21, but they haven’t gotten their new ID, we still won’t sell to them” said Hanson.

When conducting these compliance checks, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office recruits individuals that are under 21 to attempt to purchase alcohol.

“It’s an individual that’s over 18 and under 21. We do not try to deceive whatsoever. We are pretty pointed that they’ll go in and try to attempt to purchase alcohol. If an ID is asked for, they provide it. They normally try to provide an ID before even being asked. We just want them to check that ID and deny that purchase” said Captain Phillips.

Hanson believes this process puts a lot of pressure on owners and does seems deceitful.

“It’s good that they’re concerned about it, I just don’t quite like the method that much,” said Hanson.

