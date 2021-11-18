Avera Medical Minute
Northern State student passes away unexpectedly

SDBOR show decline in overall student enrollment.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A student has passed away unexpectedly at Northern State University.

In a release, Northern State said that Caden Moore, of O’Neill, Nebraska passed away Wednesday. Moore was a senior studying special education and a member of the NSU wrestling team.

Authorities have stated that no foul play is suspected.

“On behalf of our entire campus community, I extend our sincere sympathies to Caden’s family, friends and teammates,” said NSU President Neal Schnoor. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this extremely difficult time.”

NSU students, along with faculty and staff, are encouraged to reach out to Northern State’s Counseling Center (605-626-2371) if they need to talk to someone at this time. They can also call the 24/7 South Dakota 2-1-1 Helpline at 211 or text their zip code to 898-211.

