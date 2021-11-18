November 17th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie proved herself one of the best in the Midwest, finishing fifth at the Nike Cross Heartland Regional.

Jaxon Meyer did every thing for West Lyon in the State Semifinals. His interception in overtime gave the Wildcats a chance to win, which he made good on by running for his third touchdown, accounting for all of the West Lyon touchdowns in a 20-14 win over Williamsburg.

CJ Smith hits Gabriel Lindemann who gets across the goal line to deliver the first state ever state 9-B football title for Dell Rapids Saint Mary.

Cole Peterson had never made a 40 yard field goal. His first one gave Pierre their fifth straight 11-AA championship.

Number one is for the one second USD had left at the end of their rivalry game with SDSU, because it was all Carson Camp and Jeremiah Webb needed to provide one of the most unforgettable finishes ever.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.