Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

November 17th Plays of the Week

Some amazing stuff in our Plays of the Week
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie proved herself one of the best in the Midwest, finishing fifth at the Nike Cross Heartland Regional.

Jaxon Meyer did every thing for West Lyon in the State Semifinals. His interception in overtime gave the Wildcats a chance to win, which he made good on by running for his third touchdown, accounting for all of the West Lyon touchdowns in a 20-14 win over Williamsburg.

CJ Smith hits Gabriel Lindemann who gets across the goal line to deliver the first state ever state 9-B football title for Dell Rapids Saint Mary.

Cole Peterson had never made a 40 yard field goal. His first one gave Pierre their fifth straight 11-AA championship.

Number one is for the one second USD had left at the end of their rivalry game with SDSU, because it was all Carson Camp and Jeremiah Webb needed to provide one of the most unforgettable finishes ever.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After months of scrutiny, Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters will quit her...
Gov. Noem’s daughter to quit appraisal job, training agreement turned over
According to Stanton Police, the man has been identified as Craig Worm, of South Dakota. Police...
South Dakota man fires shot into ceiling of Kentucky store, then says “now call police”
File.
8 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Documents reveal Sanford as ‘implicated individual’ in child pornography investigation
Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance
Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance

Latest News

Drug Overdose numbers reach record high
Drug overdose deaths reach record high
Drug Overdose numbers reach record high
Drug Overdose numbers reach record high
Eight Minnehaha County businesses fail liquor compliance checks
8 local businesses fail liquor compliance check
Eight Minnehaha County businesses fail liquor compliance checks