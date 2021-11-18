Roller Coast Temps Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to start off Thursday with a little bit of breeze, but the wind should calm down quickly today. There will be plenty of sunshine across the region with just a few clouds out there. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s for most of us. Some parts of south central South Dakota may crack 40 this afternoon.

The wind will pick up again for Friday, but temperatures will warm up, as well. Highs will jump into the upper 40s and low 50s around the region, but we’ll have wind gusts around 30 to 40 mph again. The wind should calm down for the weekend, and there is a slight chance for a few sprinkles and flurries, especially around the Brookings and Watertown areas Saturday. Otherwise, most of us should see highs in the 40s this weekend.

By early next week, we’ll drop back into the mid 30s Monday, only to rebound into the low 40s Tuesday. The 30s will return for Wednesday and possibly linger into Thanksgiving, as well. High temperatures will get back into the 40s by that next weekend. It looks like we’ll be staying dry next week, too.

