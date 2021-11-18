Avera Medical Minute
SF Christian volleyball team keep winning tradition going

Chargers know what it takes to win championships
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As we talked about earlier this week, the SF Christian Chargers volleyball team plays a great schedule to get ready for the state tournament and are still the top seed with a 32-4 record. It seems like every year they are in this same position as these girls play to keep that winning tradition going.

Head Coach Darci Wassenaar says, ”yeah you know every year is a different year and you have a different group of girls that you pour into and get close to and you just really want to see them do well and so for them it’s always fun to have that opportunity.”

Senior Sydney Timk says, ”I think one of our focuses is just coming in with a lot of confidence. And I think if we come in with that fire and energy and everybody brings that, that’s what a team is and that wins state championships.”

Darci really enjoys her teams as she helps prepare them for life after volleyball and high school. And you can see how the great chemistry her teams have pays off on the court as well.

