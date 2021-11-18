Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Food Tours highlights local spots

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since 2017, Sioux Falls Food Tours has highlighted the best local establishments for food and drink. Owner Dana Wohlwend took over in 2019 and has explored numerous restaurants, bars, and breweries in the area to inform people who are looking for a particular cuisine. Dana compared the Sioux Falls cuisine scene to other cities in the region, like Omaha and Des Moines, and says Sioux Falls is right up there.

