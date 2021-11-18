Six Jacks in double figures pace impressive win over Montana State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Six Jackrabbits scored in double figures as South Dakota State (3-1) earned a dominant victory, 91-74, over Montana State (1-2) Wednesday evening inside Frost Arena.

Charlie Easley , in his first start of the season, scored a career-high 13 points behind a 3-for-3 night beyond the arc. Baylor Scheierman went 7-of-8 from the floor and notched a season-best 18 points to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Douglas Wilson and Alex Arians each dished out four assists while scoring 15 and 12, respectively. Noah Freidel added 18 points off the bench while Luke Appel finished with 11 points, 10 of which came in the first half.

South Dakota State shot 59% from the floor and 52.9% from three-point range in the contest, including a 7-of-9 (77.8%) performance in the first half. The Jackrabbits proved they can score in multiple ways, however, finishing with 48 points in the paint. The Jackrabbits started fast with a 5-0 run and led 10-3 after just over three minutes had passed, but Montana State would claw back to within one at 12-11. The Bobcats never led but remained within reach until a Freidel three pushed South Dakota State’s advantage to 11 with 6:14 on the clock in the opening period. South Dakota State would close the first half on a 14-4 run, capped by a Scheierman corner three at the buzzer.The Jackrabbits started fast again after the break, opening the period on a 13-6 run. South Dakota State’s biggest lead came at 17:24 in the second half after a Scheierman jumper made it 63-37.A pair of Wilson dunks with under three minutes remaining put the exclamation point on the 17-point win and brought the crowd of 1,761 to its feet.Montana State forward Jubrile Belo got into some early foul trouble and was forced to the bench but still led the Bobcats with 13 points. Abdul Mohamed and Great Osobor each added 10 for the visitors.

Notes

South Dakota State is the only school in the country to score 80+ and hit at least nine three-pointers in four games this season. The last time SDSU scored at least 80 points in four consecutive games to open a season was in 2000-01.

The Jackrabbits improve to 129-9 (.941) inside Frost Arena since 2011-12, the second-best home winning percentage in the country during that span.

Six Jackrabbits scored in double figures in a game for the first time since Feb. 14, 2021 at Oral Roberts.

Charlie Easley made his first start of the season and the 10th of his career. He went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 13 points.

Noah Freidel and Baylor Scheierman have each scored in double figures in all four games this season.

Up Next It’ll be short rest for the Jackrabbits as they return to action in Frost Arena Thursday at 8:15 p.m. against Presentation.

