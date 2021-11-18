Avera Medical Minute
SMSU’s Terry Culhane prepares for NSIC Tournament knowing this is his last season as head coach of the Mustangs

Mustangs play St. Cloud Thursday night in Sioux Falls
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SMSU volleyball team has had another outstanding season and they were at the Sanford Pentagon today getting ready for the NSIC tournament that starts Thursday. And it could be the final time we’ll see Terry Culhane on the bench after all these great teams over the years. He’s retiring after this season is over.

So how emotional will these few days be with your players knowing that it’s about to come to an end? Culhane says, ”I don’t know. I’m not afraid to cry so if it is, it is. But I’ve enjoyed our team and the people I’ve worked with and now I think it’s my wife’s turn to have some attention.”

2-time National Player of the Year Taylor Reiss says, ”I think it will be a happy moment and a sad moment at the same time. I think it will be good for him to spend more time with his family, time that he hasn’t had over the years because of how dedicated he is to the program. But I still think it will be a sad moment for the team.”>

Reiss was the most decorated player in Mustangs history and now she’s by her coach on the bench for his final season. I’m guessing this will be emotional for the coaches and players as well. He waited until last week to tell the players so it didn’t disrupt the season. That’s Terry Culhane for you!

