Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Stig happy to be back home with important game against North Dakota

Jacks host UND knowing that another win is crucial for post season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jacks have to also put that devastating loss behind them because they are also 7-3 and playing for the post season against North Dakota at Dykehouse Stadium in Brookings.

It’s amazing how one second can change your perspective on things, but Stig knows his team still has big goals ahead. ”Looking forward to a home game, looking forward to competing in the Missouri Valley. Looking forward to our guys rebounding after a tough loss last week. So a lot to look forward to, great leadership on our football program, so I’m real excited about the week,” says the SDSU head coach.

The Jackrabbits would finish 8-3 with a win which would help immensely when it comes to hosting playoff games. But first things first, they must beat North Dakota.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After months of scrutiny, Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters will quit her...
Gov. Noem’s daughter to quit appraisal job, training agreement turned over
According to Stanton Police, the man has been identified as Craig Worm, of South Dakota. Police...
South Dakota man fires shot into ceiling of Kentucky store, then says “now call police”
File.
8 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Documents reveal Sanford as ‘implicated individual’ in child pornography investigation
Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance
Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance

Latest News

SMSU's Terry Culhane set to retire as Mustangs get ready for NSIC volleyball tournament
SMSU’s Terry Culhane prepares for NSIC Tournament knowing this is his last season as head coach of the Mustangs
DWU to host opening round game in NAIA volleyball tournament after 31 year hiatus
DWU volleyball team is pumped to be back in the NAIA Tournament after 31 years!
Rozeboom's Dome experience should help West Lyon in 2-A title game Friday
West Lyon take field in 2-A championship with plenty of coaching experience
SF Christian coach tries to create great experience for her always talented volleyball team
SF Christian volleyball team keep winning tradition going
USD Coyotes play for share of conference title at Fargo Saturday
USD Football team prepares for even bigger game at NDSU