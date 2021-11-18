Stig happy to be back home with important game against North Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jacks have to also put that devastating loss behind them because they are also 7-3 and playing for the post season against North Dakota at Dykehouse Stadium in Brookings.

It’s amazing how one second can change your perspective on things, but Stig knows his team still has big goals ahead. ”Looking forward to a home game, looking forward to competing in the Missouri Valley. Looking forward to our guys rebounding after a tough loss last week. So a lot to look forward to, great leadership on our football program, so I’m real excited about the week,” says the SDSU head coach.

The Jackrabbits would finish 8-3 with a win which would help immensely when it comes to hosting playoff games. But first things first, they must beat North Dakota.

