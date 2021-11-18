USD Football team prepares for even bigger game at NDSU

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -More big game this weekend for the teams that played in that epic rivalry game at the last last Saturday.

The Coyotes of South Dakota are on to NDSU this Saturday. Carson Camp told us on Monday on Calling All Sports that they know Saturday’s game in Fargo takes on ever more meaning with a shot to tie for the Missouri Valley Conference title. So the players and head coach Bob Nielson have moved on from the most amazing finish in the history of the USD-SDSU rivalry.

Coyotes Head Coach Bob Nielson says, ”We’ve got a big game that has a tremendous amount of meaning here this week. We talked about three weeks ago that we still had the ability to win a conference championship specifically in our control, but it was going to take winning the last 3 games and we’ve been able to find ways to win the first two and now step number three is in front of us and it’s certainly the biggest test of all.”

The Coyotes take a 7-3 record to Fargo to play the Bison knowing that a win gives them a share of the league championship.

