West Lyon take field in 2-A championship with plenty of coaching experience

INWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) -Jay Rozeboom’s West Lyon Wildcats are in the Iowa Class 2-A title game Friday morning once again. The winning tradition of his football program is among the most impressive in the region so it’s no surprise they are back. They just work really hard and it usually pays off. As for his 20+ games in the Uni-Dome, does that give his Wildcats an edge?

Rozeboom says, ”I think it just means I’m old first of all. But I’ve been fortunate to coach this many year with such great athletes and coaches. We’re able to practice a certain way when we get to the playoffs. We’ve got a lot of coaches and we move people around and we think that helps us out.”

Just like West Sioux, the Wildcats went to overtime to win their semi-final game at the Unidome and earn a spot in the championship game Friday against Southeast Valley at 10 in the morning. The Wildcats are 10-2 this year.

