Augustana women too much for Minnesota-Morris

Vikings are 2-0 after 84-55 win
By Zach Borg and AU Vikings Athletics
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s basketball team closed out its first week of the season beating Minnesota Morris 84-55 inside the Elmen Center on Thursday night.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 on the young season while Minnesota Morris falls to 1-3. The Vikings were led by Jennifer Aadland’s double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Aislinn Duffy nearly sealed a double-double of her own with 12 rebounds and eight points.

It was quickly a run-away for Augustana as a hook shot from Duffy at the 6:40 mark elevated the Vikings to a 10-2 lead.

Lauren Sees would score the last five points for Augustana in the first quarter, first a three-pointer with 1:28 to go then a layup with 35 seconds left to give Augustana an 11 point lead at 24-13.

Kenzie Rensch created offense for the Vikings in the second quarter, getting a steal and then finding space to knock down a triple at the 6:13 mark for a 32-20 Augustana lead.

Aby Phipps would take one out of Rensch’s book, getting a steal of her own and converting a layup with 1:41 remaining.

Aadland elevated the Viking’s lead to 16 after grabbing an offensive rebound and laying the ball in with 34 seconds remaining in the first half.

Augustana’s high-shooting percentage remained going into the second half, shooting 52 percent from the field in the third quarter.

Vishe’ Rabb accumulated 10 points throughout the third quarter capped off with a floater as the clock was winding down, extending Augustana’s lead to 31 at 71-40 with one quarter remaining.

A 15-point fourth quarter sealed the 86-55 win for Augustana.

The Vikings were led by Sees with 15 points and Duffy with 13 rebounds. Along with Sees, five Vikings scored in double-digits with Rensch having 14, Jennifer Aadland having 13, Rabb accounting for 12 and Janelle Shiffler scoring 10 points.

The Cougars were led by Lexus Eagle Chasing with 17 points and four rebounds.

Up Next

Augustana travels to Wayne, America, for a midweek contest against Wayne State on Tuesday slated for 5:30 p.m. The Vikings will return to the Elmen Center on Saturday, hosting Briar Cliff at 3 p.m.

