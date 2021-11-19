Autumn Festival features over 100 vendors at Sioux Falls Convention Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With over 100 artists and vendors from 30 states throughout the country, the Autumn Festival has become a national event.

Many vendors look forward to coming back to Sioux Falls each year.

“It is a great festival that people are excited to come to we’ve been coming for years you can show off your product and show them what you do and how everything you build is handcrafted,” said Metalcraft By K Owner Cathy Kratzke.

With so many small vendors the festival is a great way to support small businesses during the holiday season.

“It’s almost like bringing the brick and mortar to them, so we set up a nice little booth. They can taste it and bring some home with them, so it’s a great chance for a small business to reach out,” said Hollingworth Candies owner Tim Hollingworth.

Some artists have been working at arts and craft fairs like the Autumn Festival for most of their lives.

“I grew up doing arts and crafts show. My parents toted my sister and I around a five-state area, doing anything from macro made to silk flower arrangements to candle making,” said Moen’s Mouse Mix owner Tim Moen.

Vendors are excited to be back in Sioux falls after last year’s festival was canceled due to COVID-19.

“It’s a breath of fresh air. Last year was a disappointment, but we’re excited to be back here and get the samples going again,” said Hollingworth.

The show runs Friday through Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults. Kids 10 and under get in free.

