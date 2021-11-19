Feeding South Dakota to give away 1000 Thanksgiving meals Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds of families will have a meal this Thanksgiving, thanks to Feeding South Dakota.

The South Dakota food pantry is giving out 1,000 Thanksgiving meals this Saturday to people and families in need.

No registration or check-in is required.

Guests will receive a frozen turkey breast, potatoes, canned vegetables, canned cranberries, stuffing, gravy, and a pie. One meal will be given to each family, an adult must be present. Maximum two meals will be given to each vehicle.

The meals are available thanks to the gratitude of many donors and Greg and Pam Sands of Sands Wall Systems. They provided a matching gift of $25,000 to support this event.

The distribution runs Saturday morning at Concrete Materials, 1305 N. Louise Avenue, from 8:00 until 10:00 or until all Thanksgiving meals are handed out.

