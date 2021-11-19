Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hills-Beaver Creek’s trip to state taking care of unfinished business

After COVID-19 pandemic cancelled their state trip last year, Patriots will play at US Bank Stadium in semifinals tomorrow
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLS, MN (Dakota News Now) -”You could just see how hungry our guys were and how hard they were playing and kind of just finding our role and coming together and (saying) ‘hey, we got a good team and we can get some things done.” Hills-Beaver Creek Head Coach Rex Metzger says.

That hunger Rex Metzger’s Hills-Beaver Creek team felt came from a season in which the Patriots were left empty.

One of the best teams in H-BC history never played a game closer than 36 points on their way to a 7-0 season. But with the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the Minnesota State Tournament, the Patriots settle for a section title and number one ranking in the Minnesota polls.

“I feel bad for that class last year. You lose nine seniors last year and that was probably our most well-rounded team we had. We had a good senior class coming back but no, I didn’t expect it to go like this.” Metzger says.

After stumbling twice in October, the Patriots have run off six straight wins, including a section title against one of the teams they lost to (Mountain Lake).

“Yeah I guess we were kind of the underdogs and we wanted to prove that we were still a great team!” Hills-Beaver Creek Senior Cole Bakers says.

And tomorrow, nearly a year to the day that their championship dream was forced to end, they’ll play in US Bank Stadium in the semifinals looking to move one step closer to 2020′s unfinished business.

“These guys are believing in themselves.” Metzger says.

“Now we’ve gotten our chance and we’ve just got to keep rolling and keep staying physical.” Baker says.

The Patriots face Fertile-Beltrami tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File.
8 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Documents reveal Sanford as ‘implicated individual’ in child pornography investigation
According to Stanton Police, the man has been identified as Craig Worm, of South Dakota. Police...
South Dakota man fires shot into ceiling of Kentucky store, then says “now call police”
Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance
Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance
FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under...
Five Sioux Falls businesses win lottery for marijuana dispensary licenses

Latest News

Defeats Hill City in opening round of State A Tournament
State Volleyball Tournament begins at new arena in Rapid City
Falcons finish as Iowa 1A State Runner-up
West Sioux drops hard fought 1A State Championship to Van Meter
During 2021 NSIC Volleyball Tournament
NSIC VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT: Augie advances, Northern & SMSU eliminated
Dunk vs. Presentation
SDSU sweeps basketball twin bill with Montana State & Presentation