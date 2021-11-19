Hills-Beaver Creek’s trip to state taking care of unfinished business

HILLS, MN (Dakota News Now) -”You could just see how hungry our guys were and how hard they were playing and kind of just finding our role and coming together and (saying) ‘hey, we got a good team and we can get some things done.” Hills-Beaver Creek Head Coach Rex Metzger says.

That hunger Rex Metzger’s Hills-Beaver Creek team felt came from a season in which the Patriots were left empty.

One of the best teams in H-BC history never played a game closer than 36 points on their way to a 7-0 season. But with the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the Minnesota State Tournament, the Patriots settle for a section title and number one ranking in the Minnesota polls.

“I feel bad for that class last year. You lose nine seniors last year and that was probably our most well-rounded team we had. We had a good senior class coming back but no, I didn’t expect it to go like this.” Metzger says.

After stumbling twice in October, the Patriots have run off six straight wins, including a section title against one of the teams they lost to (Mountain Lake).

“Yeah I guess we were kind of the underdogs and we wanted to prove that we were still a great team!” Hills-Beaver Creek Senior Cole Bakers says.

And tomorrow, nearly a year to the day that their championship dream was forced to end, they’ll play in US Bank Stadium in the semifinals looking to move one step closer to 2020′s unfinished business.

“These guys are believing in themselves.” Metzger says.

“Now we’ve gotten our chance and we’ve just got to keep rolling and keep staying physical.” Baker says.

The Patriots face Fertile-Beltrami tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM.

