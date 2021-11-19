Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Noem shakes up staff; chief of staff to depart

General counsel to Governor Kristi Noem Mark Miller will take over as interim chief of staff with the departure of Aaron Scheibe from that role.
By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem’s current Chief of Staff Aaron Scheibe will be departing from his current position after taking it in May of this year.

However, Scheibe will stay on with the office as a legislative consultant, specifically helping shepherd American Rescue Plan funding through the state legislature, Noem’s spokesperson Ian Fury confirmed Friday.

Mark Miller, who has acted as general counsel for the Governor’s office for over a year, will serve as interim chief of staff.

Mark Miller tapped as Noem's interim chief of staff
Mark Miller tapped as Noem's interim chief of staff(Dakota News Now)

Noem’s office also confirmed that Jeff Partridge, a former Rapid City state legislator, will serve as the Bureau of Finance and Management (BFM) Interim Commissioner at least through the 2022 legislative session. Current Commissioner Liza Clark announced in October that she would be leaving the office at the end of the year.

Scheibe is the latest in a string of staff departures and shake-ups over the course of the past year. Miller will become Noem’s fifth chief of staff since she took office in 2018.

Pierre Attorney Aaron Scheibe will join Governor Noem’s administration as her new chief of staff.
Pierre Attorney Aaron Scheibe will join Governor Noem’s administration as her new chief of staff.(Dakota News Now)

The search for a permanent chief of staff is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Television. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Arrowhead Parkway fatal crash location.
Sioux Falls man charged in fatal Arrowhead Parkway crash surrenders to authorities
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under...
Five Sioux Falls businesses win lottery for marijuana dispensary licenses
A Brandon apartment was badly damaged in a fire on Nov. 17.
4 families displaced after Brandon apartment fire
Northern State student passes away unexpectedly
Northern State student passes away unexpectedly

Latest News

All the fixings Feeding South Dakota is providing for food insecure families to enjoy a...
Feeding South Dakota to give away 1000 Thanksgiving meals Saturday
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army kicks off their Red Kettle Campaign
Childhood diabetes on the rise
Childhood diabetes on the rise
Childhood diabetes on the rise
Childhood diabetes on the rise