Northern women win at Mines

Wolves win 76-67
By Zach Borg and NSU Wolves Athletics
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Northern State women’s basketball team secured a 76-67 road win at South Dakota Mines on Thursday night. In the win the Wolves saw all five starters score in double figures and combined to score 74 of the teams 76 points.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 76, SDM 67

Records: NSU 2-1, SDM 0-3

Attendance: 250

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Northern State got off to a slow start in the game trailing 11-4 with 4:52 remaining at the first quarter media timeout
  • The Wolves scored four consecutive points to end the first quarter and tied the game at 15 with a layup by Laurie Rogers
  • The Hardrockers once again had a strong stretch of play in the opening minutes of the second quarter, using a 9-3 run to jump out to a 24-18 lead with 7:42 left in the period
  • Northern used a 15-0 run midway through the second period to take a 35-28 lead with 1:47 to go before halftime
  • A layup by Haley Johnson with 38 seconds remaining gave NSU a 37-33 halftime lead
  • Rianna Fillipi took the ball the length of the court on the final possession of the third quarter, and her driving layup gave the Wolves a six point lead entering the fourth quarter
  • The last second layup swung the momentum  the Wolves direction as Rogers made layups on back-to-back possessions to start the fourth, pushing the lead to double digits for the first time all game
  • With 3:35 remaining, two free throws by Rogers gave Northern their largest lead of the game at 16
  • A late 7-0 run for Mines cut the lead back to single digits with under a minute remaining, but 6-8 shooting at the free throw line in the final minute secured a nine point victory for Northern State

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

The Northern State women’s basketball team will end their stretch of four consecutive road games when they travel to take on MSU Moorhead on Tuesday night. The NSIC opener is set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. from the Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minnesota.

