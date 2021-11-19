NSIC VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT: Augie advances, Northern & SMSU eliminated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Only one local team advanced out of the opening day of the NSIC Volleyball Tournament at the Sanford Pentagon. Augustana defeated Concordia-St. Paul 3-1 to move into the semifinals tomorrow against Winona State while Northern State and Southwest Minnesota State fell in the evening session.

AUGUSTANA

The Augustana volleyball team’s season lives on after defeating Concordia-St. Paul, 3-1 (25-17, 34-32, 25-13, 25-23), in the quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament on Thursday, inside the Sanford Pentagon.

“I am really proud of the resilience in our team today,” head coach Jennifer Jacobs said. “They fought for it hard the whole time and played confidently.

“Good things happen when we are aggressive and they did a great job!”

With the win, Augustana advances to the semifinals of the NSIC Tournament for the first time since 2017.

After dropping the first set 25-17, the Vikings would bounce back for the second set.

The second set was the deciding factor of the match. Neither team would let up as the score ran up to 30-30. The two teams would tie eight times with Augustana coming out of the marathon, 34-32, to tie the match at 1-1.

After being tied at 6-6 in the third set, the Vikings would score three unanswered points, highlighted by a kill from senior Payton Rosendahl.

Two Golden Bear points later, Augustana would put together a six-point run with kills by Callie Hohenhaus and senior Grace Haberland, who ended the run with a service ace.

The Vikings’ offense would come up big later in the set having another six-point run to bring the Augustana to match point, 24-12.

During the run, three Vikings accumulated kills with Kate Reimann having two, while Maddy Guetter and Rosendahl accounted for one apiece.

CSP would score once before a Rosendahl kill would give Augustana a 2-1 lead in the match.

Augustana was down by four early in the fourth set. However, the Vikings would put together an incredible 12-point run to flip the score to 17-11 in favor of Augustana.

During the run, Guetter accumulated six kills, with the run ending with a service ace, also coming from Guetter.

The Golden Bears were able to get back into the set, being tied at 21-all.

Guetter would have the honors to send the Golden Bears home, delivering her 22nd kill of the match to win set four, 25-22.

Rosendahl and Reimann both had 13 kills in the victory.

The Vikings were led by Guetter with 22 kills, Avery Thorson with 50 assists with Erika Bute and Guetter both accumulating 17 digs.

The Golden Bears were led by Jasmine Mulvihill with 22 kills, Teagen Starky with 32 assists and Tori Hanson and Emma Schmidt both having 13 digs.

Up Next

The Vikings are set to face Winona State in the semifinals Friday slated for 4:30 p.m.

NORTHERN STATE

Northern State staved off elimination in the third set of Saturday’s NSIC tournament showdown with Wayne State, but could not ultimately sustain the rally, falling 3-1 to the foruth-seeded Wildcats in the opening round of the tournament at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Wayne State claimed the win by set scores of 25-22, 25-10, 20-25 and 25-18 over the No. 5 Wolves. The loss likely ends Northern State’s 2021 season at 18-11 overall and 13-7 in league play.QUICK HITS

Final score: No. 4 Wayne State 3, No. 5 Northern State 1

Records: Northern State 18-11, 13-7 NSIC; Wayne State 22-7, 14-6 NSIC

Attendance: 345

HOW IT HAPPENED

Wayne State commanded the early action in the match, but Northern State responded well in the third set. The Wolves hit .341 in that stanza, by far its best effort of the night at the net.

The Wildcats, however, had the upper hand in two key statistical categories, including serve/serve receive (Wayne State had 12 aces to just two for the Wolves) and hitting percentage (.309 for the Wildcats; .250 overall for the Wolves).

After Northern got on the board in the third set, Wayne responded with a mid-set run in the fourth, pulling away from a tightly contested affair to take a modest lead. The Wildcats pressed the issue late in the set to secure the overall victory.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE

The Southwest Minnesota State volleyball team (21-8) saw their season come to a close Thursday night, falling to the top-seeded St. Cloud State Huskies 25-20, 25-13, 25-19 in the first round of the NSIC Tournament at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The match would be the final one in the legendary career of Terry Culhane. He will finish as the 14thwinningest coach all-time in win percentage. His 431-123 record and 258-66 record in conference play are the most in program history. In her final match as a Mustang, Angela Young would lead the way offensively, collecting 18 kills and 13 digs, her eighth double-double of the season. Payton Hjerleid would also take the floor for the final time in her SMSU career, collecting 19 digs to lead the defense.

Neither team could create separation early, as the first 18 points would be split between the two to bring the score to 9-9. St. Cloud State would become a pain at the net, sending Mustang attacks back over and over for three straight points to force an SMSU timeout. The Huskies would come out of the timeout with a service error before an Emma VanHeel kill would cut the SCSU lead to 12-11. With a 14-12 lead, SCSU would again become pests at the net, creating errors to take a 17-13 lead and force SMSU to use their second timeout. SCSU would score five of the next seven points to grow their lead to 22-15. With SCSU leading 24-16, SMSU would show signs of life with four straight points, including Young’s seventh kill of the set, but SCSU would deliver a kill to take set one.

SCSU would enter the second set with fire, scoring four of the first five points and eight of the first 11 to jump to an 8-3 lead and force an SMSU timeout. The Huskies would continue their dominance, scoring 14 of 20 points to grow their lead to 22-9. The Huskies would close out the set with three of the final seven points to take a 2-0 lead.

SCSU continued their fire into the third set, again scoring eight of the first 11 points to force an SMSU timeout. The Huskies would continue pouring it on, picking up five straight points to jump to a 13-3 lead. Down 19-8, SMSU would begin their climb back, scoring seven of eight points to trim the SCSU lead to 20-15 and force the Huskies to use their first timeout of the night. After a Halle Jansen kill to make it 22-18 SCSU, the Huskies would seal the match with three of four points.

SCSU won the game at the net, outblocking SMSU 12-3 and making every attack difficult for the Mustangs. The teams would each pick up 38 digs, but SCSU would outhit SMSU .303-.107.

St. Cloud State will advance to the semifinals on Friday night at 7 p.m.

