Public’s opinion wanted for upcoming Phillips avenue project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Sioux Falls recently announced a new Phillips Avenue beautification project, and they are in search of public feedback as the project continues to develop.

The city has organized a public meeting from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, where they will unveil their plan and then open the floor to public comment.

“We would like to get some public input for this project because we’re not just building a road here, we’re building a great space for the public and a great space for downtown,” Vish Nellore said, an engineering project manager for the city of Sioux Falls.

The city hopes this project is able to bring a feel of modernization while keeping the integrity of Phillips Ave.

“10th street especially, it used to be a pedestrian mall in the old times, so we want to keep that as pedestrian-friendly as possible,” Nellore said.

Nellore says a significant piece of ensuring that it remains a walkable area is controlling the flow of traffic.

Work for this project began back in 2017 but the plans aren’t set in stone which is why the city wants to see how the community feels about the project.

“We want to make sure our people are engaged with us to create a beautiful downtown. Really encourage people to come to tonight’s public meeting and give some valuable comments that’ll give us a beautiful space for everybody,” Nellore said.

The project is set to start in the spring of 2022, and the hope is that it will be completed by the end of that year.

