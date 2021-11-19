Salvation Army and Avera McKennan donate coats and Thanksgiving meals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Salvation Army of Sioux Falls began its holiday giving by distributing coats donated by the community today. Items also included in this distribution are hats, gloves, scarves and mittens to help keep those in need warm during the winter.

“We’re giving out coats to those in need. They’ll be given out all day today and then tomorrow we’ll give out as well. Usually it’s a little bit earlier, but we wanted to combine it with our Thanksgiving basket distribution because we have a lot of people that come in for that,” said Major Marlys Anderson, Court Officer of the Sioux Falls Salvation Army.

Just next door to the coat distribution, Thanksgiving baskets donated by Avera McKennan Hospital employees were given out for those in need of assistance to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

“The employees at Avera McKennan, they donate meals to those families in our community that are in need. All the totes here are from some of the departments that wanted to actually put physical meals together.” said Tricia Lohr, the Director of Volunteer and Retail Services for Avera McKennan.

Each tote is worth $55 and feeds a family of four with the Thanksgiving meal included inside. Avera McKennan employees have begun a tradition of their own to go above and beyond for the recipients of the totes.

“ As the years have gone on, employees have decided to add things to the totes. We have handmade scarves and hats that are inside the totes. Maybe the paper utensils and those kinds of things as well, and then extra staples you know for their house” said Lohr.

The coat and Thanksgiving basket distribution is just the beginning of the Salvation Army’s giving back this holiday season. There are plenty of events just around the corner they’ll be looking for volunteers to help with.

The Salvation Army will be distributing these Thanksgiving baskets today and tomorrow by appointment only, but their coat distribution is open to any walk-ins. To volunteer with the salvation army, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.