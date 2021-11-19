Salvation Army kicks off their Red Kettle Campaign
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Salvation Army has officially started its Red Kettle Campaign. We had Major Marlys Anderson with The Salvation Army of Sioux Falls join us to learn more about the campaign. If you are able, it is helpful to others to give back this holiday season. The Salvation Army is looking for volunteer bell ringers.
