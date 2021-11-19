Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU sweeps basketball twin bill with Montana State & Presentation

Jackrabbit women whip Bobcats 78-49, men stop Saints 99-62
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second time this season the South Dakota State basketball teams swept a doubleheader at Frost Arena.

The women started Thursday night off by shaking off a four point first quarter deficit on their way to a 78-49 victory over Montana State in front of 1,262 fans. Rapid City’s Haleigh Timmer led all scorers with 12 points. Paige Meyer and Tylee Irwin each added 11 points while Kallie Theisen scored 10.

SDSU will visit Creighton on Sunday at 7 PM in Omaha.

The Jackrabbit men, playing in rare back-to-back games after defeating the Montana State men last night 91-74, followed and had no trouble with the NAIA Presentation Saints in a 99-62 victory.

All 12 players who got in the game scored for SDSU led by 14 point outings from Douglas Wilson and Noah Freidel. Matt Dentlinger scored 12, Alex Arians had 11 and Zeke Mayo added 10.

The Saints were led by Ian Kelly and Denzel McDuffey’s 11 points each.

SDSU is off until Monday when they begin the second Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon against Nevada at 6:00 PM.

The Saints will travel to Ankeny, Iowa, for the FBBC Classic against Faith Baptist Bible College tomorrow at 6:00 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File.
8 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Documents reveal Sanford as ‘implicated individual’ in child pornography investigation
According to Stanton Police, the man has been identified as Craig Worm, of South Dakota. Police...
South Dakota man fires shot into ceiling of Kentucky store, then says “now call police”
Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance
Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance
FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under...
Five Sioux Falls businesses win lottery for marijuana dispensary licenses

Latest News

Falcons finish as Iowa 1A State Runner-up
West Sioux drops hard fought 1A State Championship to Van Meter
During 2021 NSIC Volleyball Tournament
NSIC VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT: Augie advances, Northern & SMSU eliminated
Defeats Hill City in opening round of State A Tournament
South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament Begins
layup during win over Briar Cliff
Coyotes control Briar Cliff