SDSU sweeps basketball twin bill with Montana State & Presentation

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second time this season the South Dakota State basketball teams swept a doubleheader at Frost Arena.

The women started Thursday night off by shaking off a four point first quarter deficit on their way to a 78-49 victory over Montana State in front of 1,262 fans. Rapid City’s Haleigh Timmer led all scorers with 12 points. Paige Meyer and Tylee Irwin each added 11 points while Kallie Theisen scored 10.

SDSU will visit Creighton on Sunday at 7 PM in Omaha.

The Jackrabbit men, playing in rare back-to-back games after defeating the Montana State men last night 91-74, followed and had no trouble with the NAIA Presentation Saints in a 99-62 victory.

All 12 players who got in the game scored for SDSU led by 14 point outings from Douglas Wilson and Noah Freidel. Matt Dentlinger scored 12, Alex Arians had 11 and Zeke Mayo added 10.

The Saints were led by Ian Kelly and Denzel McDuffey’s 11 points each.

SDSU is off until Monday when they begin the second Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon against Nevada at 6:00 PM.

The Saints will travel to Ankeny, Iowa, for the FBBC Classic against Faith Baptist Bible College tomorrow at 6:00 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

