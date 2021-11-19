State Volleyball Tournament begins at new arena in Rapid City
Washington, Sioux Falls Christian, Wagner & Platte-Geddes advance
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fall sports season’s end began in a brand new venue on Thursday.
The South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament began play in Summit Arena at the Monument with all three classes playing simultaneously on three courts.
A full list of results is available on our scoreboard page. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:
-Washington’s 3-1 win over Huron in AA
-Sioux Falls Christian’s sweep of Parkston & Wagner’s four set victory over Hill City in A
-Platte-Geddes five set win over Burke in B
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.