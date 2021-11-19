Avera Medical Minute
Warmer, Breezy Today

Very Light Rain/Flurries by Saturday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s going to be a little warmer today across the region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s for most of us with a few low 50s out to the west. The wind will pick up and we could see wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, especially in the eastern half of the region. We’ll be in and out of cloud cover, but we should still see some sunshine.

Over the weekend, we have a slight chance of a few showers Saturday morning. Otherwise, it looks like we’ll be staying dry. Clouds will start to break Saturday and we’ll get back into the mid 40s for highs. It will be cooler on Sunday across the region with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Next week will start off cold with low to mid 30s for highs on Monday, but we should rebound well into the 40s by Tuesday. Some cooler air will move into the region, just in time for Thanksgiving. Highs by Turkey Day will drop into the mid to upper 30s for most of us, but we should stay dry. If you’re headed out early Black Friday for some deals, we’ll start off in the low 20s and top out with highs in the upper 30s.

