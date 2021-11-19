Avera Medical Minute
West Sioux drops hard fought 1A State Championship to Van Meter

Falcons rally comes up short in 17-14 loss
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - A stirring rally by the West Sioux Falcons in Iowa’s 1A State Football Championship ran out of time.

The Falcons rallied from 14 down against Van Meter and closed to within three in the fourth quarter, only to see the Bulldogs convert a key first down and run out the clock to secure the title 17-14.

A 31-yard Dylan Wiggins to Brady Lynott touchdown pass got West Sioux to within three with 4:24 to go. They never saw the ball again, though, as the Bulldogs converted a pair of third downs and forced the Falcons to burn the last of their timeouts.

West Sioux junior Dylan Wiggins threw for 139 yards, a touchdown and an interception while Carter Bultman ran 20 times for 79 yards.

Van Meter’s Jack Pettit passed for 111 yards and a score while Dalten Van Pelt carried 26 times for 122 yards.

