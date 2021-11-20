Avera Medical Minute
Blue Heaven dance performance at the Washington Pavilion Saturday

By Cordell Wright
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An inspiring message of hope, love, and light danced through real-life stories of the seven stages of grief, titled Blue Heaven will be performed at the Washinton Pavilion Saturday.

Director and choregrapher, Lisa Conlin, joined Dakota News Now to discuss the shows taking place at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Tickets can be purchased on the Washinton Pavilion website.

