Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley drops 3A Championship shootout with Harlan

Nighthawks suffer only loss of the season 42-28
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - In an Iowa 3A State Football Championship game in which there were more than 700 combined yards of offense from a pair of unbeaten teams, the Harlan Cyclones claimed a 42-28 shootout victory over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

B-H/RV quarterback Tanner Te Slaa went 18-36 passing for 268 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also threw a pair of interceptions, one of which was returned 57 yards by Harlan’s Aiden Hall that helped the Cyclones build a 14 point lead in the second quarter. Landyn Van Kekerix also had a big game, with 58 yards rushing and 86 yards receiving, 66 coming on a reverse pass from Caleb Kats. Kats hauled in eight passes for 112 yards and a touchdown as well.

Harlan quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer went 20-27 for 273 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Jacob Birch hauled in 10 passes for 145 yards.

The Nighthawks finish the 2021 season 12-1.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction.

