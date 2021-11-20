Championships set at State Volleyball after thrilling semifinals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a Thursday in which chalk mostly held at the South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament, with just two high seeds getting upset, action heated up on semifinal Friday at Summit Arena in Rapid City.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:

-Washington’s sweep of Brandon Valley in AA. The Warriors will face O’Gorman in the final tomorrow at 9:00 PM CST after the defending champion Knights defeated Roosevelt in five sets.

-Four-time defending A champion Sioux Falls Christian sweeping Wagner. The Chargers will face Garretson in the title match tomorrow night at 7:00 PM CST after the Blue Dragons upended Dakota Valley in five sets.

-Colman-Egans four set upset of B top seed Platte-Geddes. The Hawks will take on the Warner for all the marbles tomorrow at 5:00 PM after the Monarchs beat Faulkton in four sets.

