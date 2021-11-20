Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Championships set at State Volleyball after thrilling semifinals

Washington-O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian-Garretson & Warner-Colman-Egan will be Saturday’s finals
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a Thursday in which chalk mostly held at the South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament, with just two high seeds getting upset, action heated up on semifinal Friday at Summit Arena in Rapid City.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:

-Washington’s sweep of Brandon Valley in AA. The Warriors will face O’Gorman in the final tomorrow at 9:00 PM CST after the defending champion Knights defeated Roosevelt in five sets.

-Four-time defending A champion Sioux Falls Christian sweeping Wagner. The Chargers will face Garretson in the title match tomorrow night at 7:00 PM CST after the Blue Dragons upended Dakota Valley in five sets.

-Colman-Egans four set upset of B top seed Platte-Geddes. The Hawks will take on the Warner for all the marbles tomorrow at 5:00 PM after the Monarchs beat Faulkton in four sets.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Arrowhead Parkway fatal crash location.
Sioux Falls man charged in fatal Arrowhead Parkway crash surrenders to authorities
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under...
Five Sioux Falls businesses win lottery for marijuana dispensary licenses
A Brandon apartment was badly damaged in a fire on Nov. 17.
4 families displaced after Brandon apartment fire
Northern State student passes away unexpectedly
Northern State student passes away unexpectedly

Latest News

Vikings fall in five sets
Winona State ends Augustana’s season in five set NSIC Volleyball Semifinal marathon
Vikings fall in five sets
Augie falls in five set NSIC Semifinal thriller
Players console each other after 42-28 defeat to Harlan
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley drops 3A Championship shootout with Harlan
Sweep Brandon Valley in state AA semifinals
South Dakota State Volleyball Semifinals