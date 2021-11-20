Avera Medical Minute
Dallas Goedert signs four year contract extension with Eagles

SDSU alum’s deal reportedly worth $57 million dollars
Philadelphia Eagles Tight End, South Dakota State alum & Britton native
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA (Dakota News Now) - Britton native and South Dakota State alum Dallas Goedert will be staying in Philadelphia through 2025 and getting paid handsomly to do it.

Goedert signed a four year contract extension today with the Eagles worth a reported $59 million dollars, $35.7 million of which is guaranteed.

The Eagles’ second round draft pick in 2017 has hauled in 166 passes in his career for just under 1900 yards and 14 touchdowns, and figures to become an even bigger part of the Philadelphia’s offense now that Zach Ertz has been shipped off to Arizona.

