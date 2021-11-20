Dallas Goedert signs four year contract extension with Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PA (Dakota News Now) - Britton native and South Dakota State alum Dallas Goedert will be staying in Philadelphia through 2025 and getting paid handsomly to do it.

Goedert signed a four year contract extension today with the Eagles worth a reported $59 million dollars, $35.7 million of which is guaranteed.

The Eagles’ second round draft pick in 2017 has hauled in 166 passes in his career for just under 1900 yards and 14 touchdowns, and figures to become an even bigger part of the Philadelphia’s offense now that Zach Ertz has been shipped off to Arizona.

