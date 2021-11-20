Grinde & Cartwright help Coo crush Chadron State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The trio of Matt Cartwright, Chase Grinde and Jake Kettner combined for 69 points to lead the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (3-1) to a third straight nonconference win in a 96-78 decision over Chadron State (0-4) on Friday night.

For the third straight game, Cartwright, a senior from Sioux Falls, S.D., scored at least 28 points in a win. In his 28 tonight, he hit 9-of-13 from the field with 3-of-4 from three-point range and 7-of-9 free throws while adding four rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes. He is now averaging 24.3 points and shooting 49.3 percent from the field as well as .480 from three-point range.

Junior guard Chase Grinde had a season-high with 24 points as he surpassed double digit scoring for the 35th time and the first time this season. He now has six 20-point games in his career. On the night, the Spring Grove, Minn., native, made 10-of-14 field goals, including 1-of-3 from three and 3-of-3 at the foul line while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing three assists in 24 minutes. Also for USF, Kettner had a career-high of 19 points as he was 6-of-11 from the field and 2-of-3 from three while hitting 5-of-6 foul shots.

“I was really pleased with our performance tonight,” said USF Head Coach Chris Johnson, who registered his 130th home win and is now 53-5 in nonconference game. “We really shared the ball and helped each other out on the floor. The offense was really showcasing a nice flow. It was a good win leading into conference play, added Johnson, who earned his 243rd win.

To his point, the Cougars, which defeated Chadron State for a third straight time in the series, had a season high with 20 assists, committed just seven turnovers and owned a 32-26 edge in rebounds.

The Cougars, which will host Southwest Minnesota State in NSIC play on Tuesday at the Stewart Center, raced to a 47-29 lead by halftime and with 49 points in the second half recorded a season-high points in the 96-78 decision. The point total is the highest offensive output most since recording a 96-51 win over Minot State in the NSIC playoffs on Feb. 27, 2019.

On the night, USF hit 54.2 percent from the field on 32-of-59 shooting. USF was 7-of-15 from three-point range and 25-of-32 for 78.1 percent at the foul line. USF had a 28-20 margin with points in the paint, 33-31 total in bench points and a 10-8 advantage in points off the break.

Chadron State, which was led by Marcus Jefferson with 14 points and three rebounds, hit 23-of-56 for 41.1 percent from the field. They made 8-of-21 from three-point range and converted 24-of-33 shots from the foul line.

Scoring Summary –

In the opening 20 minutes, the Cougars hit 18-of-31 field goals for 58.06 percent, including 5-of-9 from three-point range, as they raced to a 47-29 lead. Cartwright was especially on fire with 24 points as he made 9-of-10 from the field and all three of his triples. Grinde added 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

With eight early points from Cartwright, the Cougars opened up a 12-5 lead and then a Grinde three-pointer with 13:23 left gave USF a 15-7 advantage. Grinde scored inside twice for a 20-11 lead with11:46 to play. Cedric Johnson, who had four assists, two steals and three points, converted a pair of sweet passes and to find Austin Slater on a flush and Cartwright to finish a break as USF took a 47-27 lead with 1:38 to play.

Chadron State, which shot 44 percent (14-of-32) in the second half, had a 8-0 half-opening run to draw the score to 47-37 at the 18-minute mark. Then, Kettner had a pair of free throws to break the run as USF led, 49-37. Chadron State was able to draw the score under double digits on a few occasions in the second half. However, each time they made a run, the Cougars countered with an answer on offense.

When Teddy Parham, who had nine points, hit a three with 13:31 to play, the Eagles had drawn within, 60-51. However, Marco Coudreau converted “and 1″ with his three-point play pushing the lead to 63-51. Then when CJ Jennings, who scored six points, had a free throw to cut the lead to 63-55 (12:40), Kettner answered with a three-pointer at the 12:28 mark.

At the 10:40 mark, the Eagles had cut the lead again to nine at 71-62 but the Cougars responded with a 18-7 run for an 89-69 lead after Coudreau made 1-of-2 foul shots at the 3:28 mark. The run decided the game as USF, which was 14-of-28 for 50 percent in the second half, was able to added seven more points for its best offensive performance of the season.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.