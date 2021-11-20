Avera Medical Minute
Hills-Beaver Creek edged in Minnesota semifinals by Fertile-Beltrami

Patriots fall 30-22 to finish 10-3
Fall in Minnesota state semifinals 30-22 to Fertile-Beltrami
Fall in Minnesota state semifinals 30-22 to Fertile-Beltrami(Dakota News Now)
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - Everett Balstad ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns while hauling in 67 receiving yards and another score to lead the Fertile-Beltrami Falcon’s comeback 30-22 victory over Hills-Beaver Creek in the Minnesota 9-Man State Semifinals on Friday morning at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Cole Baker ran 24 times for H-BC for 120 yards and a pair of scores. Oliver Deelstra was 7-10 passing for 71 yards but also was sacked five times.

A pair of Baker touchdown runs in the first half staked the Patriots to a 14-6 halftime lead. In the third quarter, though, Balstad would break off scoring runs of five and 50 yards to give the Falcons their first lead at 22-14.

A five-yard Baker run with a two point conversion tied the game at 22 early in the fourth quarter. Balstad’s third touchdown run on the ensuing possession put the Falcons ahead for good with the Patriots turning the ball over on downs and failing to mount a tying drive in the final minute.

Hills-Beaver Creek finishes the season 10-3.

