A Mostly Quiet Weekend Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We warmed up nicely on our Friday with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s, but it was accompanied by a gusty southerly wind. The weekend looks to remain quiet but the wind will become an issue yet again heading into our Sunday.

TODAY: Skies remain overcast for most of the day as a weak front passes through the area. There’s just enough moisture available that could spell a slight chance of light rain showers, sprinkles or flurries. Should we see any precipitation, it will only amount to a couple hundredths of an inch at the very most. Winds will be light out of the N and NNE. Highs will top out in the 40s, which is right around seasonal averages.

TONIGHT: Other than a few isolated showers early in the evening for the southeastern areas, skies will gradually clear to become partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight as higher pressure moves in. Winds remain light through the evening, but a cold front will slide through, allowing winds to increase and shift to the W and NW by sunrise. Lows drop back into the 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: It’ll be a nice day with a mostly sunny sky, but it’ll be colder with blustery conditions expected. Winds will be out of the NNW at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Some clouds move in Sunday night and the winds will calm down as well. Highs will only be in the 30s, but it’ll feel more like the 20s at times with the wind. Lows drop back into the teens and 20s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: A warm front will move through to begin the Thanksgiving week. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Monday with more sunshine expected Tuesday. A cold front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday, which will bring in some more clouds and colder temperatures yet again. Highs will be in the 40s east and some 50s west, with 50s east and some 60s west Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Models continue to keep the quiet and dry weather around through the end of the week, so if you have any travel plans, you should not have any problems at all. Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday with a few more clouds for Friday. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s Wednesday and Friday with low to mid 30s expected on Thanksgiving.

NEXT WEEKEND: The quiet weather looks to continue into the final weekend of November with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will remain in the 40s with some spots west around 50 degrees, which is around to slightly above average for the end of November. Lows fall back into the 20s to near 30.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.