Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU grapplers pin Augustana four times en route to season opening win

Jackrabbits defeat Vikings 34-10
By Zach Borg and SDSU Jackrabbit Athletics
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State wrestlers recorded four pins, propelling the Jackrabbits to a 34-10 victory over Augustana in the season-opening dual for both squads Friday night at Frost Arena.

Three of SDSU’s pins came in a four-match stretch, starting with a second-period pin by returning All-American Clay Carlson in his 141-pound matchup against Kage Lenger.

Zach Price, ranked 24th at 149 pounds, followed with a second-period pin of Keaten Schorr, while 20th-ranked Tanner Cook marked his return to the lineup by needing only 22 seconds to put Miles Fitzgerald’s shoulders to the mat in the 165-pound bout. Prior to Friday, Cook last wrestled a collegiate match in March 2020.

Newcomer A.J. Nevills, ranked 24th at heavyweight, closed the dual with a win by fall over Steven Hajas.

Nick Casperson also recorded a bonus-point win for the Jackrabbits, notching a 12-3 major decision over Daniel Bishop in the 197-pound matchup.

In all, SDSU claimed seven of the 10 matches, with Tanner Jordan and Kenny O’Neil winning by decision at 125 and 157 pounds, respectively.

Augustana was led by 184-pounder Kolby Kost, who scored a 15-7 major decision over the Jackrabbits’ Tate Battani.

NOTES

  • SDSU leads the all-time series, 40-16, and has won six meetings in a row
  • Cook’s pin was the 15th of his career over two seasons
  • Jordan’s victory was his first in a dual as a Jackrabbit
  • Daniel Kimball added a win by fall over Noah North in an extra match preceding the dual
  • Attendance was 869

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 34, AUGUSTANA 10 125: Tanner Jordan (SDSU) dec. Jaxson Rohman (AU), 6-4 133: Jack Huffman (AU) dec. Trayton Anderson (SDSU), 10-4 141: #11 Clay Carlson (SDSU) def. Kage Lenger (AU), by fall 3:44 149: #24 Zach Price (SDSU) def. Keaten Schorr (AU), by fall 5:40 157: Kenny O’Neil (SDSU) dec. Tyler Wagener (AU), 7-0 165: #20 Tanner Cook (SDSU) def. Miles Fitzgerald (AU), by fall 0:22 174: Cade Mueller (AU) dec. Marshall Hauck (SDSU), 5-0 184: Kolby Kost (AU) major dec. Tate Battani (SDSU), 15-7 197: Nick Casperson (SDSU) major dec. Daniel Bishop (AU), 12-3 285: #24 A.J. Nevills (SDSU) def. Steven Hajas (AU), by fall 6:17 Extra Matches 149: Daniel Kimball (SDSU) def. Noah North (AU), by fall 6:55 165: Dylan Schuck (AU) def. Dalton Lakmann (SDSU), by fall 3:50

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits remain home, hosting the Warren Williamson/Daktronics Open Sunday at Frost Arena. Action is slated for a 9 a.m. start.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Arrowhead Parkway fatal crash location.
Sioux Falls man charged in fatal Arrowhead Parkway crash surrenders to authorities
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under...
Five Sioux Falls businesses win lottery for marijuana dispensary licenses
A Brandon apartment was badly damaged in a fire on Nov. 17.
4 families displaced after Brandon apartment fire
Northern State student passes away unexpectedly
Northern State student passes away unexpectedly

Latest News

Scores 20 points in South Dakota's 71-68 win over Southern
Coyote men top Southern to win home opener
Scores 28 in Coo's win over Chadron State
Grinde & Cartwright help Coo crush Chadron State
Herd fall at home 8-2
Stampede stomped by Sioux City
Vikings fall in five sets
Winona State ends Augustana’s season in five set NSIC Volleyball Semifinal marathon