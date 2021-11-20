SDSU grapplers pin Augustana four times en route to season opening win

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State wrestlers recorded four pins, propelling the Jackrabbits to a 34-10 victory over Augustana in the season-opening dual for both squads Friday night at Frost Arena.

Three of SDSU’s pins came in a four-match stretch, starting with a second-period pin by returning All-American Clay Carlson in his 141-pound matchup against Kage Lenger.

Zach Price, ranked 24th at 149 pounds, followed with a second-period pin of Keaten Schorr, while 20th-ranked Tanner Cook marked his return to the lineup by needing only 22 seconds to put Miles Fitzgerald’s shoulders to the mat in the 165-pound bout. Prior to Friday, Cook last wrestled a collegiate match in March 2020.

Newcomer A.J. Nevills, ranked 24th at heavyweight, closed the dual with a win by fall over Steven Hajas.

Nick Casperson also recorded a bonus-point win for the Jackrabbits, notching a 12-3 major decision over Daniel Bishop in the 197-pound matchup.

In all, SDSU claimed seven of the 10 matches, with Tanner Jordan and Kenny O’Neil winning by decision at 125 and 157 pounds, respectively.

Augustana was led by 184-pounder Kolby Kost, who scored a 15-7 major decision over the Jackrabbits’ Tate Battani.

NOTES

SDSU leads the all-time series, 40-16, and has won six meetings in a row

Cook’s pin was the 15th of his career over two seasons

Jordan’s victory was his first in a dual as a Jackrabbit

Daniel Kimball added a win by fall over Noah North in an extra match preceding the dual

Attendance was 869

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 34, AUGUSTANA 10 125: Tanner Jordan (SDSU) dec. Jaxson Rohman (AU), 6-4 133: Jack Huffman (AU) dec. Trayton Anderson (SDSU), 10-4 141: #11 Clay Carlson (SDSU) def. Kage Lenger (AU), by fall 3:44 149: #24 Zach Price (SDSU) def. Keaten Schorr (AU), by fall 5:40 157: Kenny O’Neil (SDSU) dec. Tyler Wagener (AU), 7-0 165: #20 Tanner Cook (SDSU) def. Miles Fitzgerald (AU), by fall 0:22 174: Cade Mueller (AU) dec. Marshall Hauck (SDSU), 5-0 184: Kolby Kost (AU) major dec. Tate Battani (SDSU), 15-7 197: Nick Casperson (SDSU) major dec. Daniel Bishop (AU), 12-3 285: #24 A.J. Nevills (SDSU) def. Steven Hajas (AU), by fall 6:17 Extra Matches 149: Daniel Kimball (SDSU) def. Noah North (AU), by fall 6:55 165: Dylan Schuck (AU) def. Dalton Lakmann (SDSU), by fall 3:50

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits remain home, hosting the Warren Williamson/Daktronics Open Sunday at Frost Arena. Action is slated for a 9 a.m. start.

