Southeast Valley stops West Lyon in 2A State Championship

CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - Southeast Valley quarterback Kolson Kruse passed for 300 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for 69 yards and another score, to overwhelm West Lyon in Iowa’s 2A State Football Championship, leading the Jaguars past the Wildcats 30-13.

West Lyon quarterback Jaxon Meyer went 8-18 for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also running for 35 yards. Hunter Jacobson hauled in three passes for 95 yards and a score while Jude Moser had the other touchdown reception.

The Wildcats finish the 2021 season 10-3.

Click on the video viewer for highlights & reaction.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.