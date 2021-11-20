Avera Medical Minute
Stampede stomped by Sioux City

Herd fall to 1-5 on home ice after falling 8-2
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A return to the Denny Sanford Premier center only meant the return of home ice struggles for the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Visiting Sioux City scored four goals in the game’s first 14:17 on their way to blasting the Herd 8-2 on Friday night, dropping the Stampede’s record on home ice to just 1-5.

Charlie Schoen led the Musketeer attack with two goals and an assist.

After falling behind 4-0 the Stampede got a late first period goal from Karsen Dorwart and an early second period goal from Jack Reimann to cut the deficit in half. Tomi Leppanen scored with less than two minutes left in the second period and Sioux City added three more goals in the third to quash any Sioux Falls comeback bid.

The Herd host Fargo tomorrow at 6:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

