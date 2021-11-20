USD Best Sioux Falls program has successful first semester

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business held a new program this semester giving students a chance to work directly with companies in the Sioux Falls area.

The program called BEST Sioux Falls, stands for Business Engagement for Students, allowing students and businesses to learn from each other.

To help get this program started the Beacom School of Business had help from the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, the Sioux Falls Development Foundation, and the mayor; all with the goal of finding a way to help both students and businesses

“Partnering with all of the businesses here creates a win-win situation for the business to build that workforce pipeline, and for students to get real-world experience,” said Venky Venkatachalam, Beacom School of Business Dean.

During the celebration for the first semester of the BEST Sioux Falls program, city and business leaders talked about how getting a new perspective from the students will help as the city and business grow.

“Having them engaged in the work that we’re doing at CHS (Children’s Home Society), talking about CHS, understanding its mission, and also understanding our needs, has been really worth wild,” said Mark Neimeyer, Children’s Home Society Chief People Officer.

The students involved in the program, now have an idea of what work after school will look like and what to expect in the future.

“It really helped me with professional skills, this is what I’m expecting when I go into any future internship,” said Aysha Greisen, a USD student.

The businesses involved expect the knowledge gained to help the students no matter where they decide to go.

“They start to learn very quickly the challenges every business has in town, in the state as it relates to resources as needs and it gives them experience and it’s what they can expect into their career,” said Neimeyer.

For the first go-around of the program, there were 25 students, with 12 organizations involved, though those involved this semester hope to see the program grow.

“Have more businesses, get businesses involved, I know there was a lot of other students who really wanted this opportunity,” said Brittley Minnaert.

