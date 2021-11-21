5-PEAT! Sioux Falls Christian charges past Garretson for fifth straight State A Title
Chargers sweep Garretson
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian volleyball team won their fifth consecutive State A Championship on Saturday night in Rapid City by sweeping Garretson (25-15, 25-15, 25-15).
South Dakota State-bound senior Katie Van Egdom had a match-high 20 kills.
Logan Bly’s eight kills led the Blue Dragons.
