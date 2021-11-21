5-PEAT! Sioux Falls Christian charges past Garretson for fifth straight State A Title

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian volleyball team won their fifth consecutive State A Championship on Saturday night in Rapid City by sweeping Garretson (25-15, 25-15, 25-15).

South Dakota State-bound senior Katie Van Egdom had a match-high 20 kills.

Logan Bly’s eight kills led the Blue Dragons.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

