DSU esports team host Midwest Invitational

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Esports is one of the fastest-growing forms of competition in the world, with some events drawing millions of viewers online. In the Midwest, more and more colleges are forming esports teams.

Dakota State University hosted the first-ever Midwest Invitational this weekend to cap off the fall season of the Colligate Champions League (CCL). The league was started last year by the DSU esports team head coach Andy Roland. The league has colleges from South Dakota, Iowa, North Dakota, and Nebraska.

“I invited a bunch of different Midwest schools to come in and compete, we compete on a regular-season schedule which is a lot different than anything else in collegiate play right now, so it drew in a lot of different universities for that,” said Roland.

There are some national tournaments schools can compete in, but making a conference gives the teams more opportunities to play and grow.

“We created the regular season format so that we know who we’re playing well in advance, so the university knows who we’re playing well in advance, and we can promote our matches and promote our students a little bit better,” said Roland.

The Midwest Invitational, which runs until the 21st of November, is a way to finish off the season and get all the teams together to not only compete but make new connections in person.

“I think esports is growing as a bigger sport and it’s getting its reach out to more and more colleges which is really cool,” said Kaiden Bruhn, DSU esports athlete. “It’s not identified as a physical sport but there’s a lot of commitment and time people put into it.

Having the teams together in the same place for the tournament gives everyone who plays a boost of energy, making for even better games and moments.

“I’ve seen it multiple times where I have popped off or the team has popped off and it’s actually generated a lot of inspiration, motivational forces to where we could go, and 6-0 somebody,” said Logan Shaw, DSU esports athlete.

Players and coaches at the tournament hope to see e-sports continue to grow in the Midwest.

“It’s only going to get bigger because people play video games for enjoyment and it’s going to get a little competitive,” said Bruhn.

The games from the invitational as well as all the games played throughout the season can be seen on the DSU twitch channel.

