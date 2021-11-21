Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

MINNESOTA STATE SEMIFINALS: Minneota runs past Rushford-Peterson into 1A title game

Vikings win at US Bank Stadium 28-8 and will face Mayer Lutheran next Friday at 10 AM for championship
First of three touchdown runs in Vikings 28-8 Minnesota 1A State Semifinal win over...
First of three touchdown runs in Vikings 28-8 Minnesota 1A State Semifinal win over Rushford-Peterson(PrepSpotlight.tv)
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - After a 9:00 AM kickoff Conner Sik woke up the Minneota Vikings and their fans with a 73-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that put the Vikings well on their way to running over Rushford-Peterson 28-8 in the Minnesota State 1A Football Semifinals at US Bank Stadium on Saturday morning.

Minneota advances to the championship game on Friday against Mayer Lutheran, also at US Bank Stadium, at 10:00 AM.

Sik finished the day with 173 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Quarterback Isaac Pohlen went 6-16 for 121 yards and a touchdown as the Vikings built a 28-0 lead and narrowly missed getting a shutout.

NOTE-Due to broadcast restrictions we cannot post video of the game that was aired in our sportscast.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Mark Miller, who has acted as general counsel for the Governor’s office for over a year, will...
Noem shakes up staff; chief of staff to depart
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
East Arrowhead Parkway fatal crash location.
Sioux Falls man charged in fatal Arrowhead Parkway crash surrenders to authorities
This image provided by the Baltimore County Police Department show former Maryland County...
Police: Wanted ex-officer, kids among 4 found dead in car

Latest News

Knights repeat as AA State Champs with five set win over Washington
O’Gorman rallies past Washington to repeat as State AA Volleyball Champions
Win State A Title 3-0 over Garretson
5-PEAT! Sioux Falls Christian charges past Garretson for fifth straight State A Title
Win State A Title 3-0 over Garretson
State A Volleyball Championship
Sweep Colman-Egan to win State B Title
Warner Monarch volleyball reigns again as State B champions