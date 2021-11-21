MINNESOTA STATE SEMIFINALS: Minneota runs past Rushford-Peterson into 1A title game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - After a 9:00 AM kickoff Conner Sik woke up the Minneota Vikings and their fans with a 73-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that put the Vikings well on their way to running over Rushford-Peterson 28-8 in the Minnesota State 1A Football Semifinals at US Bank Stadium on Saturday morning.

Minneota advances to the championship game on Friday against Mayer Lutheran, also at US Bank Stadium, at 10:00 AM.

Sik finished the day with 173 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Quarterback Isaac Pohlen went 6-16 for 121 yards and a touchdown as the Vikings built a 28-0 lead and narrowly missed getting a shutout.

NOTE-Due to broadcast restrictions we cannot post video of the game that was aired in our sportscast.

