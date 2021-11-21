Avera Medical Minute
NAIA PLAYOFFS: Northwestern runs away from Central Methodist

Red Raiders win 24-7 in first round
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Defending NAIA national runner-up Northwestern’s bid to return to the title game got off to a fine start on Saturday afternoon in Orange City.

Taking the lead a little more than two minutes into their first round game with Central Methodist on a 53-yard Jaden Snyder pick-six, the Red Raiders scored the game’s final 17 points to fend off the Eagles 24-7.

The Red Raiders will learn their second round opponent and location when pairings are announced tomorrow.

Though he threw two interceptions, quarterback Tyson Kooima went 15-23 for 131 yards and a score. Konner McQuillan carried 17 times for 89 yards and Logan Meyer added a rushing touchdown.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

