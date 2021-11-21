O’Gorman rallies past Washington to repeat as State AA Volleyball Champions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After winning the first two sets of the State AA Volleyball Championship match the Washington Warriors were poised to dethrone the O’Gorman Knights.

Then the defending AA state champs show the heart of a champion, rallying to win the last three sets and claim their second straight State title in five sets (20-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-10).

Isabella Steffel led the Knights with a match-high 16 kills. Macy Matheson added ten kills and Nebraska-bound setter Bergan Reilly added nine kills.

Shelby Kinzer had 12 kills for the Warriors.

NOTE- due to broadcast restrictions we cannot replay highlights from our sportscast on our website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.