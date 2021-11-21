Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Shift Garage donating vehicles to those in need

By Cordell Wright
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Shift garage will donate two vehicles to people in Rapid City and Sioux Falls that are in need of transportation.

Starting Monday, people can nominate someone they believe deserves a vehicle on the Shift Garage Facebook page and they will select who receives them based on the number of reactions.

Director of Shift Garage in Rapid City, Chris Erickson joined Dakota News Now to explain more.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards, left, and...
Rittenhouse lawyers’ trial playbook: Don’t ‘crusade,’ defend
South Dakota speaker, LRC to face 2nd AG impeachment petition lawsuit
Sweep Brandon Valley in state AA semifinals
Championships set at State Volleyball after thrilling semifinals
Mark Miller, who has acted as general counsel for the Governor’s office for over a year, will...
Noem shakes up staff; chief of staff to depart

Latest News

Harrisburg Optimist Club organizes 2nd annual "Optimistgiving"
Harrisburg Optimist Club organizes 2nd annual “Optimistgiving”
Shift Garage donating vehicles to those in need
Shift Garage donating vehicles to those in need
Harrisburg Optimist Club organizes 2nd annual “Optimistgiving”
Harrisburg Optimist Club organizes 2nd annual “Optimistgiving”
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins