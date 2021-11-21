Shift Garage donating vehicles to those in need
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Shift garage will donate two vehicles to people in Rapid City and Sioux Falls that are in need of transportation.
Starting Monday, people can nominate someone they believe deserves a vehicle on the Shift Garage Facebook page and they will select who receives them based on the number of reactions.
Director of Shift Garage in Rapid City, Chris Erickson joined Dakota News Now to explain more.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.