Stampede spoil former Aberdeen Wings’ coach Scott Langers South Dakota return

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A night after surrendering eight goals, the Stampede beefed up their defense and shutdown the Fargo Force, blanking them 1-0. Goaltender Isak Posch earned his first career USHL shutout with 27 saves while Garrett Pinoniemi tallied the lone goal of the game in the second period. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Herd and gave them their first win on home ice this season.

After a scoreless first period in which the Stampede were outshot 10-4, things picked up in the second period. After both teams exchanged some good scoring chances it would be the Herd getting on the board first as Garrett Pinoniemi tallied his fifth goal of the season. An initial shot was stopped but the puck bounced into the right circle for Pinoniemi who wristed the puck under the crossbar to make it a 1-0 game. That lead would hold heading into the second period with Sioux Falls outshooting Fargo 9-7 in the period.

In the third, Fargo made a push, but the Stampede and Isak Posch would have none of it as they limited their scoring chances and when they did get a chance, Posch was there to make the save. Fargo pulled their goaltender with a minute remaining in regulation, but never even got a shot off as the Herd kept it out of the zone and secured a 1-0 victory sending the Stampede faithful home with a smile on their face.

Fargo outshot the Herd 10-8 in the third and 27-21 on the night. Sioux Falls went 0-for-3 on the power play, but went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Herd return home next Friday and Saturday night as they close out their five-game homestand at the PREMIER Center. Friday is Prairie Farms Night when Sioux Falls hosts Lincoln at 7:05 PM. Saturday is Toys for Tots Night, presented by Fleet Farm at 6:05 PM.

